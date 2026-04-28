Westminster looking to fill every pothole in the city during Pothole Palooza

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The City of Westminster is asking residents to help locate and report road damage during its third annual Pothole Palooza.

Street operations superintendent Brock Hufford is overseeing the event, relying on the watchful eyes of the people who live in the city to track down potholes before they become bigger issues.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Last year, Brock Hufford and his team filled more than 2,200 potholes for Pothole Palooza.

“If you left a pothole alone, it’s going to keep growing and getting bigger and larger and cause more problems,” Hufford said. “Our goal is to get all the potholes filled so we're caught up for the season to where we can put our efforts towards milling, paving streets, and other road maintenance that needs to happen.”

Westminster City Councilor Jack Johnson said the four-day pothole purge aims to save money by tackling the road damage from last winter all at once.

“We have bulk purchased the materials to fill all the potholes, so they’re saving in bulk purchasing,” Johnson said.

He also said a major goal of the event is to urge the residents of Westminster to report any and all potholes they come across.

“We get the calls here and there, especially if it’s in front of your driveway, but there are plenty of roads that people drive where they don’t even think about reporting it to the city,” Johnson said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson City councilor Jack Johnson urges Westminster residents to report any and all potholes they come across.

Residents have until Thursday, April 30 at 2 p.m. to report any potholes. Requests can be submitted online at Access Westminster or through the Access Westminster app for iPhone or Android. Every resident who reports a pothole will be nominated for a drawing to receive a personalized street sign from the City of Westminster.

The city’s goal is to fix potholes within 24 hours of being notified, long after Pothole Palooza ends.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things about being on council,” Johnson said. “People say… where it’s ‘I have a pothole’ or ‘I have a leak,’ or whatever it is… as a city and as a council, we’re able to just immediately respond to their needs.”

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