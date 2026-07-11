Westbound Hwy 36 closed in Westminster due to fuel spill

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A fuel spill has forced the closure of a portion of westbound Hwy 36.

According to the Westminster Fire Department, the westbound lanes are closed between Pecos Street and Federal Blvd as emergency crews respond to the diesel fuel spill.

“We are coordinating with law enforcement, working on the clean up and getting the highway back open,” wrote Westminster Fire on social media.

There was no other information available as to what led up to the fuel spill. Refresh this page for further updates.