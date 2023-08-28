Watch Now
'We're coming together as a community': Fundraiser held for DPD Sgt. hit by firetruck during Nuggets parade

Members of Denver's jiu jitsu community came together for a fundraiser for Sgt. Justin Dodge, who had his leg amputated after he was hit by a firetruck during the Nuggets championship parade.
justin dodge.jpg
Posted at 10:52 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 00:52:39-04

DENVER - As the Denver Police sergeant who was hit by a fire truck during the Nuggets victory parade is recovering after needing his leg to be amputated, the community is coming together to support him.

During the excitement of the Championship parade, fans had pushed through barriers to get a close look at the firetruck carrying Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Sgt. Justin Dodge was trying to move a group of people who were in the path of the truck, when the truck rolled onto his leg and trapped him underneath.

"He had his lower leg amputated. So we're coming together as a jiu-jitsu community as a Denver community to raise money to help him in that recovery effort," said Brandon Means, a Major with Colorado State Patrol and friend of Dodge who organized the fundraiser.

Dodge is a jiu-jitsu black belt and even ran his own gym at one point.

"He's also very influential in getting law enforcement to train jiu-jitsu as well," said Means.

Over the weekend, instructors from across the country and overseas flew in to share Dodge's passion with students and lighten the financial burden of his long road to recovery.

"People can persevere through an event that happened to him. To watch him and his story as he progresses. His ultimate goal is to get back to full duty to be back on his SWAT team, and to be back on the mats doing jiu-jitsu," said Means.

To donate to Dodge's fundraiser, click here.

