Denver police say officer hit by a fire truck at the end of the Nuggets championship parade

Police in Denver
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 15, 2023
DENVER — A fire truck hit a Denver police officer near the end of the Nuggets championship parade through downtown. This happened around W. 13th Ave. and Cherokee Street.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

