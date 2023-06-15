Denver police say officer hit by a fire truck at the end of the Nuggets championship parade

DENVER — A fire truck hit a Denver police officer near the end of the Nuggets championship parade through downtown. This happened around W. 13th Ave. and Cherokee Street.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIyD0xIBeF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023