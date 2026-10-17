DENVER — Saturday, City Park transformed into a sea of pink as thousands gathered for the 2026 Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk to show their support for those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

“Sadly, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Corrina Steiger, the executive director at Susan G. Komen.

Watch Lauren Lennon's report in the video player below:

'We're blessed to be alive': Family shares breast cancer journey at More Than Pink Walk

“Unfortunately, just about everybody knows somebody impacted by breast cancer,” she added.

Steiger said about 6,000 people registered for Denver’s More Than Pink Walk, which includes the Gomez family.

Denver7

Out of the six women in their family, four of them, a mother and three daughters, have all been diagnosed with breast cancer. They are now cancer-free or in remission.

“Our family and the core, you know, really are there for each other and have been able to, you know, keep each other standing most of the time,” said Lisa Gomez Moore, who was diagnosed in 2024.

Sharon Hawkins, one of her sisters, was diagnosed just three months later.

Hawkins got emotional describing all the support her and her family saw at City Park Saturday.

“I do feel so privileged and blessed that we're all standing here together, and then everybody that's standing here together. It's just really emotional that I give all the glory and honor to God,” Hawkins said.

Denver7

Eileen Gomez, who was diagnosed in 2019, said she hopes people take away the importance of early prevention education.

“I hope that people go get their scans; they’re so important,” Eileen said.

At the time of publication, Steiger said over $650,000 has been raised so far and 7,000 attended the event.