Weld County GOP chair arrested in child‑sex sting operation

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Hunter Rivera, the 24-year-old chairman of the Weld County Republican Party, was one of two men arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to buy sex from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators who posed as minors as part of an operation targeting child predators.

Larimer County deputies arrested Rivera and Ismaaeel Abdur Rahmaan, 22, during a Thursday undercover operation targeting people seeking to exploit children, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators posted ads online posing as minors offering sexual acts; dozens responded, and the two suspects arrived at a meeting location where deputies took them into custody.

Both men face four felony charges: soliciting a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, cybercrime—soliciting to arrange a minor prostitute, and attempted sexual assault on a child.

Rivera received a $6,500 cash-only bond; Rahmaan received a $7,500 cash-only bond.

The Weld County Republican Party said Sunday that it has accepted Rivera's resignation as county chair, effective immediately.

Colorado House and Senate Republicans released a statement Friday, denouncing Rivera and calling the charges "sickening."

"These charges are sickening, horrifying, and beyond reprehensible. There is no defense for anyone who preys on children, no excuses, and no place for that anywhere near public life or our party," the statement read.

The state GOP added in a separate statement that the allegations against Rivera are "deeply disturbing and, if proven true, deserve the strongest possible condemnation."

First Vice Chair Adrienne Sandoval will serve as acting chairman until a successor is elected.

