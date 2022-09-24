Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz remembered during funeral service

LOVELAND, Colo. — Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, was remembered during a funeral service Saturday at Foundations Church in Loveland.

The day began with a law enforcement procession from the Weld County Jail in Greeley to the church. Many law enforcement agencies participated and people lined the streets to honor her.

During the service, the fallen deputy’s family and members of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the 24-year-old’s life, saying she was career-driven and wanted to be sheriff of Weld County one day.

Funeral service for Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

“In our law enforcement world, we talk a lot about family. Alexis took great pride in being part of the Weld County Sheriff's Office family,” Weld County Deputy Andy Wilson said. “Alexis is my partner. She was my gift from God and my dearest friend.”

Wilson said Deputy Hein-Nutz, who worked as a detention officer at the Weld County Jail, was a professional, goal-oriented member of the office, but remained a free spirit who loved the movie Lilo & Stitch.

“Under the exterior, beats a free spirit,” he said. “Her family taught her, told her that honesty is your best asset.”

On Sept. 18, Deputy Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle on her way to work southbound on Weld County Road 37 when a driver in a minivan, who was westbound on AA Street, hit her, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect then fled into a cornfield. He was arrested Monday evening in Fort Collins.

She joined the sheriff's office in November 2018. One month after graduating from the jail academy to become a detentions deputy, she wrote an excited post on Facebook, according to Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams. He said the post read, “After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams. This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do."

Following the funeral, her remains will be brought to her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota for a private burial.