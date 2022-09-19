Hit-and-run suspect sought in Weld County after crash that killed motorcyclist

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A driver accused of fleeing from a crash that killed a motorcyclist is on the run, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and officials are asking for the public's help identifying the driver.

Around 5:30 p.m., the driver of a white 2006 Ford minivan and rider on a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed near the intersection of AA Street and Weld County Road 37, the sheriff's office and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.



While deputies responded to the scene, the driver fled from the crash and into a nearby cornfield, the sheriff's office said.

CSP said the motorcyclist, identified as a 24-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Local authorities, including CSP, are now searching for the driver of the white van. He was described as a slightly heavyset Latino man in his 40s. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen in a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The sheriff's office asks anybody who sees him to call 911.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.