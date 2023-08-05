'We want you home': Families of missing Coloradans gather for CBI missing persons event

DENVER — Friends and family members of missing Coloradans gathered for an event hosted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), hoping it will get them closer to finding answers about their missing loved ones.

Dozens of people who share the same painful bond gathered at the Lowry Conference Center in Denver on Saturday.

It was an event that offered several different resources for those whose who are impacted. According to the CBI, there are currently 1,282 active missing persons cases across the state. Out of that, 581 have been missing for over a year.

CBI said there are currently 388 cases of missing juveniles who are age 17 or younger.

Several families attended the Missing in Colorado event which provided them with an opportunity to speak with others who are going through the same thing. Among them was the Martinez family.

"We miss her so much," said Sonia Martinez, whose sister, Felicia Marinez, has been missing for two years. "It's definitely something that is on my mind every single day."

According to CBI, Felicia Martinez, 37, was last seen on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 2500 block of East Lake Place in Aurora. She was reported missing on August 15, 2021.

Felicia Martinez has cerebral palsy and uses a cane and braces. She also has a speech impediment.

"Felicia has just the biggest, most loving heart," added Sonia Martinez. "It definitely has been hard on the family as a whole. Just not knowing where she is. Not knowing when she's going to come home."

Felicia Martinez is described as a loving daughter, sister and mother.

"There are so many things that I'd want to tell her and then it's like, you know, she's not there," said Maddie, Felicia Martinez's daughter. "It's just really hard knowing that I've gotten like two birthdays without her and she can't watch me grow up."

CBI said the event is hosted every year and they want to remind families that their loved ones have not been forgotten.

"It's really a place for families of those missing in our state to come and talk with investigators about their case," said Audrey Simkin, an investigative analyst for CBI. "We also ask for families to bring medical and dental records of those persons missing. So that we can just make sure that we have checked all of the boxes. Unfortunately, when a person has been missing for a year or more, we start looking to focus on identification."

Sonia Martinez said her family has not given up hope that her sister will be found.

"Something we used to always say every time we would talk was, 'always and forever, I love you to the moon and back." We love you, Felicia. We miss you always and forever. We want you home," she said.

The Aurora Police Department is the lead agency on the case. CBI helped APD issue an alert for Martinez. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Detective Christopher Barchetti at 720-850-2770 or Aurora Police Sergeant Jeff Longnecker at 720-850-2766.