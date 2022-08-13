Aurora Police continue searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year

AURORA, Colo. — A detective and sergeant with the Aurora Police Department are searching for a woman who was last seen more than a year ago, and hope new details around her disappearance spark new leads into what happened.

Felicia Martinez was last seen on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 2500 block of East Lake Place in Aurora. She was reported missing on August 15, 2021, according to CBI.

Martinez has cerebral palsy and uses a cane and braces. She also has a speech impediment, CBI said.

Martinez is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she had half pink and half purple hair. Her natural hair is brown. She also has several tattoos, including a dolphin/ yin-yang symbol on her left leg, a rainbow/rosary on her shoulder and an EKG symbol on her right wrist.

New developed information indicates that Martinez may have been with a man named Dave at the time of her disappearance.

On Saturday, Martinez's siblings and 13-year-old daughter attended the CBI's annual Missing in Colorado event, which has resources ready to help families with missing loved ones. Those with CBI said there are more than 1,300 people missing in Colorado currently.

“We loved her very much. She had an amazing infectious laugh that I would love to hear," said Noelia Clingman, Martinez's sister. “Never think that this is something that's going to happen to your family."

Martinez's family is scared her cerebral palsy has progressed in the past year, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It's frustrating. But all emotions aside, the underlying theme is just holding on to hope that's not lost," said her brother, Richard Martinez Jr. “If we don't have the answers, maybe someone does. And maybe this reaches someone that has answers, that has a lead, that can tell us something."

The Aurora Police Department (APD) is the lead agency on the case. CBI helped APD issue an alert for Martinez. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Detective Christopher Barchetti at 720-850-2770 or Aurora Police Sergeant Jeff Longnecker at 720-850-2766.