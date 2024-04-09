'We lost everything': Multiple families displaced after fire at Denver apartment building

DENVER — Around a dozen families were displaced after a fire ravaged through a Denver apartment building on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the Tava Waters Apartments around 3 p.m. near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Valentia Street. Crews said they arrived to find the building engulfed in heavy smoke and fire. No injuries were reported.

Twelve units were destroyed during the blaze, including the apartment that Angel Wright and her mother Ronnie shared.

"I got a phone call from my mother crying, just freaking out and saying everything was on fire," Angel recalled.

The strong winds over the weekend hampered firefighting efforts, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Fire Department.

"With the wind being as bad as it was that day, it just took a few hours for them to put it out," added Angel.

Denver Fire officials said crews moved to a defensive strategy because of the weakened structure and multiple collapses.

Angel's mother, Ronnie, was home at the time and said neighbors came to her rescue when the fire began to spread.

Denver7 Ronnie Wright, a tenant at the Tava Waters Apartments in Denver, recalled the moment neighbors came to rescue her and her pets when flames broke out at her apartment building on Saturday.

"Neighbors came running in to get me out," she said. "I screamed for them to grab my dog."

The family said thankfully, they were able to get all of their pets out safely, but have lost all of their belongings.

"But we didn't lose our lives. I have to go by that," added Ronnie. "Life is precious. Mostly everything is replaceable. I'm aware of that. It's just going to take time."

Friends have started a fundraiser for the mother and daughter.

The two are currently staying at a different apartment in the same complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.