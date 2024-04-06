Fire ravages Denver apartment building

DENVER — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Denver apartment building Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Valentia Street.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in heavy smoke and fire.

The strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire said crews moved to a defensive strategy because of the weakened structure and multiple collapses.

Flames appeared to have heavily damaged multiple units in the complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.