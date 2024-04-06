Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire ravages Denver apartment building

apt fire.png
Denver Fire
apt fire.png
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 19:40:38-04

DENVER — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Denver apartment building Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Valentia Street.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in heavy smoke and fire.

The strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire said crews moved to a defensive strategy because of the weakened structure and multiple collapses.

Flames appeared to have heavily damaged multiple units in the complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here