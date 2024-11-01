'We just heard a lot of screaming': Northglenn neighbors react to deadly Halloween party shooting

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A horrifying Halloween scene unfolded for neighbors in Northglenn after a deadly house party shooting early Friday.

Just after midnight, officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at a house party along Belford Drive. The department said its officers arrived at the scene and found several people who had been hit by gunfire.

One person died at the scene, police said. Two others who were transported to the hospital also died. None of them have been identified as of Friday afternoon.

In addition, three other people were transported to the hospital and are still receiving treatment. No information was available on their conditions.

In total, six people were shot.

Northglenn 3 people dead, 6 total people shot at Northglenn house party Friday Katie Parkins

Denver7 spoke with neighbor Kimberly Vahling, who lives across the street from the home where the shooting took place.

Vahling said she has lived in the area her entire life and has never witnessed anything like this before.

"Everybody was out here trick-or-treating — I mean, hours before, I was with my kiddo going through here," she said. "To go from fun with your kids to now, you know, unfortunately, something like that happening. It's sad. It really is."

Northglenn neighbors react to deadly Halloween party shooting

Vahling said she heard what she believed were fireworks before realizing something was wrong.

"We just heard a lot of screaming," she said. "I didn't know what was going on. And then they had all the police come through, and they just said, 'Everybody needs to stay inside.'"

All of her neighbors, many of whom have lived there for a long time, have been coming together for one another during the tragedy, she said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the names of the people who died once their family and friends have been notified.

Northglenn police said they think there were potentially multiple shooters involved. There are no suspects in custody and no suspect information available as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or email him at pgesi@northglenn.org.