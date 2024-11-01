Police find one person dead, five people shot at Northglenn house party just after midnight Friday

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police found one person dead in a shooting just after midnight Friday at a house party, the Northglenn Police Department public information officer James Burlison told Denver7. Five other people were injured in the shooting as well.

It was not a drive-by shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Burlison.

A precautionary shelter-in-place order was issued for people living in the area of the shooting, but it has since been lifted.

Officers got reports of gunfire around 12:01 a.m. at a house party on Belford Drive, down the street from the intersection of W. 104th Ave. and Huron Street.

Northglenn police think there were potentially multiple shooters involved.