Watch Now
NewsFront RangeNorthglenn

Actions

Police find one person dead, five people shot at Northglenn house party just after midnight Friday

Police found one person dead just after midnight Friday, the Northglenn Police Department public information officer James Burlison told Denver7.
Northglenn shooting November 1, 2024.jpg
Northglenn shooting November 1,2024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police found one person dead in a shooting just after midnight Friday at a house party, the Northglenn Police Department public information officer James Burlison told Denver7. Five other people were injured in the shooting as well.

It was not a drive-by shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Burlison.

A precautionary shelter-in-place order was issued for people living in the area of the shooting, but it has since been lifted.

Officers got reports of gunfire around 12:01 a.m. at a house party on Belford Drive, down the street from the intersection of W. 104th Ave. and Huron Street.

Northglenn police think there were potentially multiple shooters involved.

Police find 1 person dead, 5 people shot at Northglenn house party Friday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.