'We haven't had enough rain and we haven't had enough snow': Colorado prepares for risky wildfire season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado has expanded its firefighting arsenal in recent years, adding helicopters, air tankers, and fire engines as the state braces for what could be a more active wildfire season than usual.

"While the risks have increased, our preparedness has grown exponentially," Gov. Jared Polis said at a Thursday briefing on wildfire preparedness.

A dry winter has set the stage for a challenging year. State officials estimate Colorado could see as many as 8,000 fires in 2026 — compared to the typical range of 6,000 to 7,000.

"We haven't had enough rain, and we haven't had enough snow, and it's going to be a challenging year for us," Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Chief Mike Morgan said.

The most elevated fire risk is expected in June and July. Similar dry conditions across the western U.S. mean shared firefighting resources will likely be in short supply.

"The ability to have and own and contract our own resources and be able to bolster our human resources in the state of Colorado gives us some comfort level," Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilke said.

Communities across Colorado are also playing a role in reducing fire danger. Matt McCombs, director of the Colorado State Forest Service, pointed to a February fire in Elizabeth as an example of how homeowner preparation can make a difference. Residents in the area had created defensible space around their homes — a buffer zone that can slow or stop a fire's advance.

"When that wildfire reached the treatment boundary, the flames dropped to the ground, and firefighters were quickly and safely able to contain the fire before it reached homes," McCombs said.

Despite those efforts, significant risks remain. An ongoing pine beetle outbreak is adding dry, dead timber to an already vulnerable landscape. And while Colorado has seen some moisture this week, Polis cautioned against reading too much into short-term weather patterns.

"The weather on a particular day or two-day or three-day period doesn't affect the fire outlook in a significant way," Polis said.

Morgan said 90% of wildfires are caused by "human action or inaction." State leaders say that makes public cooperation essential this season, alongside the work of Colorado's roughly 12,000 firefighters.

"The reality of it is that is impacting each and every one of us, and we need you to do your part," Morgan said.

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