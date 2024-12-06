'We don't have a ton of tax revenue': Town of Morrison points to budget issues for disbanding police dept.

MORRISON, Colo. — Starting January 1, 2025, the Morrison Police Department will be no more. The decision was made during the town's board of trustees meeting Tuesday night.

"At the December 3 meeting of the board of trustees, they adopted the budget for 2025 and that budget was with a reduced amount for the police department that will result in us working with Jefferson County for their sheriff's office to provide law enforcement coverage," said Mallory Nassau, the town manager.

Currently, there are 8 full-time officers a part of the Morrison Police Department. That includes the police chief, who is currently on leave.

There are another 9 part-time officers who are a part of the department.

"It's obviously hard news and a hard time of year, so we we definitely want to do right by them," Nassau said.

Morrison Police Department

Nassau told Denver7 the decision to disband the Morrison Police Department, and allow Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to take over, because of financial reasons.

In 2024, Morrison's Board of Trustees set aside roughly $1.6 million for the police department. The 2025 budget, which was approved Tuesday, only sets aside $600,000 for policing.

"I would say approximately a million dollar decrease," Nassau said.

According to the 2025 budget breakdown, the money is expected to be allocated toward what the budget refers to as "outside services" and JeffCOM/RMS, which dispatches services.

"I think it's just a lot of money for the town with 400 people, and we don't have a ton of tax revenue," Nassau said.

Morrison town board votes to disband police department

For those who've done business in Morrison for decades, losing the police department isn't too alarming.

"Morrison hadn't changed too much over the years. Geographically, we can't expand too much," said David Killingsworth, who owns Morrison Holiday Bar. "I really don't think that the disbanding of the police department will be a major impact to the town."

He told Denver7 he believe the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will be able to take on the policing of the town.

"We'll also have Jeffco for any quick responses, if needed for anything real serious," he said. "I don't think it'll be a big I don't think a lot of people miss having Morrison PD in the future."

Both Nassau and a spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 they're still working on the contract that will ultimately allow JeffCo deputies to take over for Morrison PD. They expect that to be finalized in the next week.