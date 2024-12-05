Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Morrison town board votes to disband police department

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
morrisonpd.png
Posted
and last updated

MORRISON, Colo. — Morrison town trustees voted to disband the municipality’s police department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Tuesday evening vote to dissolve the part-time department was based on financial concerns.

The department has eight full-time officers headed by Police Chief Bill Vinelli, who was placed on administrative leave last month amid an undisclosed investigation.

The department’s previous chief resigned after only three months, citing a lack of resources and officer vacancies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it would take over policing duties. A timeline for the transfer has not been provided.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.