Morrison town board votes to disband police department

MORRISON, Colo. — Morrison town trustees voted to disband the municipality’s police department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Tuesday evening vote to dissolve the part-time department was based on financial concerns.

The department has eight full-time officers headed by Police Chief Bill Vinelli, who was placed on administrative leave last month amid an undisclosed investigation.

The department’s previous chief resigned after only three months, citing a lack of resources and officer vacancies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it would take over policing duties. A timeline for the transfer has not been provided.