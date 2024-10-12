'We are good people:' Aurora community shares their view of the city after Trump visit

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora residents and Venezuelan immigrants hosted a cookout Friday evening after former President Trump's rally at the Gaylord Hotel. They spoke out against his claims of Aurora being a "war zone."

The event took place outside the Edge of Lowry apartments on 1218 Dallas St. The complex has been the center of a national controversy surrounding Venezuelan gangs in Aurora. The complex gained national attention after a viral video showed armed men running through the hallways.

In response to the video, former President Trump made several comments, claiming that gangs were "taking over" Aurora. He continued that rhetoric during his speech on Friday.

City council members, former state representatives, and community advocates condemned the former president's words.

"He's villainizing folks because they had the audacity to seek something better for their family," said Tim Hernandez, an Aurora teacher and Colorado state representative. "If you ain't got nothing good to say about Aurora, keep it out of your mouth.”

Residents hope the barbecue showed a more "human" side to Aurora. Families brought their children to dance, eat, and learn more about their neighbors.

"Since I've been living here, I've been living peacefully," said Veronica Lemus, an immigrant from Venezuela.

Lemus moved to the United States just over a year ago and has lived at the Aurora apartment complex for nearly seven months. Although she said the neighborhood is imperfect, she argued that the nationwide narrative of "violent Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora" is false.

A mother of two, Lemus condemned Trump's rhetoric as anti-immigrant. She argued that the peaceful cookout more accurately depicts her life in Aurora.

"We are good people," said Lemus.