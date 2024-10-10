'We are a community': A look inside the first psychedelic church in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In 2022, Coloradans voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and some other hallucinogens for people 21 and older. The state is currently working to establish the framework for state-regulated “healing centers" which are places where the substances can be used with supervision.

The Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022 was followed by Senate Bill 23-290, which works to implement the initial act. One of the prime sponsors of the legislation was State Representative Judy Amabile, D - Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, and Larimer counties.

“The bill was about enacting the ballot measure that got passed, and we were putting in the actual regulatory framework for that, for what was in the ballot measure," Amabile explained. “You can grow your own product. You can give that product to your friends. And then we have the more regulated framework, which is about setting up these healing centers. The healing centers are going to be able to purchase products from licensed growers, but only a healing center would be able to do that.”

Amabile said retail stores will not be able to sell psychedelics, and there will be regulations around who can open a healing center.

Jaimie Williams-Dawson Psychedelic mushrooms cannot be sold in Colorado — and must be gifted.

While healing centers are not a reality yet in Colorado, the state's first psychedelic church is operating in El Paso County. It's called the Community of PACK Life.

“As long as the people who are members of the church are not required to pay anything for the product, then yes, that would be legal," Amabile explained.

That's the concept at the church, which is located in the basement of Benji Dezaval's home.

"We've definitely outgrown my basement, and what wonderful problems to have," Dezaval said with a laugh.

Dezaval said the church first opened its doors in February with around 15 members. Now, he estimates there are anywhere from 350 to 400 people who are part of the congregation.

"We're a community, and that is reflected in our communal space, in the natural medicines that we provide [that] we call communal gifts," Dezaval explained. “We're not a healing center. We are not a medical facility. I am not a medical professional, and I do not offer any medical advice. We are a church. We are a community.”

The medicines offered at the church include psychedelic mushrooms, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and mescaline. All of the substances are grown or extracted within Dezaval's home.

“Whenever you show up, the very first thing you're going to do is have a safety lecture, and then I'm going to tell you about the risks that go into natural medicine use," said Dezaval. "After we have that whole conversation, you're able to receive your weekly gift, and that weekly gift in our community can be anywhere from two grams of dried mushrooms, to a two-week regimen of microdoses, or whatever we currently offer at the time. So it could be like mini-doses, it could be some edibles. Everything is made right here, though.”

Jaimie Williams-Dawson The first thing new members receive is a safety lecture, before getting a communal gift.

Members can take some substances home with them, like psychedelic mushrooms. Dezaval said DMT must be done within the communal setting.

Optional donations can be made to the church by its members.

“There is never any intent to make people feel like they need to donate or there's an obligation to donate," said Dezaval. “It's people, not profits. It's healing."

Jaimie Williams-Dawson While some of the substances can be taken home with members, DMT must be done in the communal space.

Denver7 visited the church while several members were gathered together.

Member Livia Demopoulos believes it's important to have a space where people can come without having to pay.

“They can come here on their best days, on their worst days. They can come here just because they need hugs," said Demopoulos. “They can come because they want to partake in natural medicine, but that's not a requirement to be here.”

Another member, Kathie Miller, spoke about how the church has helped her mental health.

“I don't partake in 90% of the things and 90% of the natural medicines, but even my therapist has seen the progress I've made over just being here, and that's what this is about," said Miller.

Jaimie Williams-Dawson Donations are optional at Community of PACK Life.

Dezaval believes it is important to have this church in El Paso County, just outside of Colorado Springs.

"I've lived here for 10 years, and this conservative ghost haunts Colorado Springs. People say, 'Oh, it's so conservative down there.' No, it's not. But then, how do we remove that stigma?” asked Dezaval. "This is where it belongs, to make sure that we can cause the momentum in the right way where it needs to be.”

While speaking with Denver7 and packaging the weekly communal gifts, Dezaval paused for a moment and pulled out a framed photograph of his friend, Harry Tuff. Tuff died in April, according to Dezaval, and was a proponent of using natural medicines to aid in mental health.

“Harry was a staff sergeant in the Air Force. He served his country with pride," Dezaval said while looking at the picture. “Unfortunately, he lost his battle with his depression, but it's my honor to carry that, to carry that torch for him... This is about a powerful us. He's always a part of that us — forever and a day. And to know that we can make the world a little better, the city a little better, the state a little better, just everything a little better, that's how we make sure he's not forgotten.”

Jaimie Williams-Dawson Benji Dezaval displays a picture of his friend, Harry Tuff, who was a veteran.

The church is open Tuesday to Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. On Friday, it is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.