Waymo driverless robotaxis are coming to Denver later this year

DENVER — Waymo is preparing to launch its driverless robotaxi service in Denver later this year, and the autonomous vehicles have already been spotted training on city streets ahead of the public rollout.

Chris Bonelli, Waymo's product innovation manager, gave a rundown of the car's technology during a ride in the robotaxi on Tuesday. The vehicles coming to Denver are van-like cars with sliding doors, large monitors, and controls for temperature and seating adjustments.

"It's never distracted. It's never drowsy. It's never drunk, right? It is a vehicle that is always paying attention," Bonelli said.

Bonelli said safety is a central goal of the service.

"We've seen a 94% reduction in serious injury or fatal causing crashes in the cities that we operate previously," Bonelli said.

During a ride, the robotaxi encountered tree trimmers blocking a side street — a situation where the car can connect with Waymo's remote support team.

"The suggestion it gave was to make a three point turn, to go back the direction it had came, and now we are on the move and heading back to our destination," Bonelli said.

► Watch Maggie Bryan's report in the video below:

Waymo about to start driverless rides in Denver

A public launch date has not yet been set.

"We do anticipate opening to the public here soon. I don't quite have a date," Bonelli said.

Denver residents have questions about the service. Some said they are curious but cautious.

"The one time I would do it just to see if it's scary, more like a roller coaster ride," one Denver resident said.

"I can definitely see myself doing it once or twice, but it really just depends how scary it is," another resident said.

Others are focused on cost.

"It's just kind of like another Uber type thing to me. If it's less expensive, then I guess that's exciting," a resident said.

Pricing for Denver has not been announced yet.

For those wondering how the cars will handle Colorado winters, Waymo says the fleet coming to Denver has technology that can clear snow from its sensors, and the cars can detect snow, slush, or ice to adjust driving behavior.

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