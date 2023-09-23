Water outage impacting Evergreen Metropolitan District

A water outage is impacting residents of the Evergreen community on Saturday morning.

According to the Evergreen Metropolitan District, a major water line leak is causing low water pressure in the lower Evergreen area.

Dave Lighthart with the EMD told Denver7 the utility has received a large amount of calls and crews are working to determine the source of the leak.

He says customers may experience low, or no water pressure. The outage is impacting customers near Evergreen Lake and there is not yet an estimated time when service will return to normal