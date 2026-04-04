The Rockies are back playing ball at home, and that means allergy season is here. About 25% of adults are suffering through stuffiness, coughing, watery eyes, runny noses and sneezing right now, per the Center for Disease Control.

🌳 WATCH: Denver7's Shannon Ogden talks with allergist Rebin Kader about this year's unusual allergy season.

Warm winter weather leads to an early and severe allergy season for millions of Americans this year

Dr. Rebin Kader, an allergist with UC Health Cherry Creek Medical Center, said the unusually warm winter coaxed trees and bushes to start producing pollen very early this year. Kader said some of the patients he usually sees in March and April started coming to him in January.

"I think if one word was used to describe allergies this season it's early and yes, super-charged on steroids," Kader said.

Around Denver, Kader said it is more than the pollen in your neighborhood you have to deal with.

"A lot of people feel their allergies are localized in their specific neighborhoods, maybe their yard. What kind of trees they have. But really these are miles and miles of allergens from different areas coming through with the wind," Kader said.

🌳 WATCH: Allergist Rebin Kader breaks down how allergens travel

Allergist Rebin Kader breaks down how allergens travel

"Even if they don't have symptoms in their neighborhood, as soon as you have wind you develop more symptoms afterwards," Kader said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25% of adults and nearly 21% of children in the U.S. have a seasonal allergy. The CDC notes that climate change can impact the length and severity of allergy season.

Research by Climate Central found that climate change contributes to earlier, longer, worse allergy seasons for millions in the U.S. that suffer from seasonal allergies to pollen, including about one in every five children.

Allergy season can be miserable for tens of millions of Americans when trees, grass and other pollens cause runny noses, itchy eyes, coughing and sneezing. Where you live, what you’re allergic to, and your lifestyle can make a big difference when it comes to the severity of your allergies.

Experts say climate change is leading to longer and more intense allergy seasons, but also point out that treatments for seasonal allergies have become more effective over the last decade.

Pollen is the powdery substance made by seed-producing plants and trees that is part of their reproductive process. Earlier in the spring, tree pollen is the main culprit. After that grasses pollinate, followed by weeds in the late summer and early fall.

Some of the most common tree pollens that cause allergies include birch, cedar, cottonwood, maple, elm, oak and walnut, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Grasses that cause symptoms include Bermuda, Johnson, rye and Kentucky bluegrass.

The best and first step to controlling allergies is avoiding exposure. Keep the windows in your car and your home closed, even when it’s nice outside.

Dr. James Baker, an allergist at the University of Michigan, said wearing long sleeves can keep pollen off your skin to help ward off allergic reactions if you go outside. He added it also provides some sun protection.

When you get home, change your clothes and shower daily to ensure all the pollen is off of you, including your hair. If you can’t wash your hair every day, try covering it when you go outside with a hat or scarf. Don’t get in the bed with your outside clothes on, because the pollen will follow.

It’s also useful to rinse your eyes and nose with saline to remove any pollen, experts said. The same masks that got us through the pandemic can protect you from allergies, though they won’t help with eye symptoms.

Over-the-counter nasal sprays are among the most effective treatments for seasonal allergies, experts said.

Dr. Kathleen May, an allergist at Augusta University in Georgia, said patients often use them incorrectly, irritating parts of the nose. She suggested angling the nozzle outward toward your ear rather than sticking it straight up your nose.

Over-the-counter allergy pills like Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec are helpful, but may not be as effective as quickly since they’re taken by mouth, experts said.

If your allergy symptoms are impacting your quality of life, like causing you to lose sleep or lose focus at work or school, it might be time to consider making an appointment with an allergist. There are medications that can train your immune system not to overreact to allergens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to fix a mistranscribed quote that said "allergies" instead of "allergens."