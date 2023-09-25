What's the 'coolest thing made in Colorado'? The state wants you to choose from this list of 10

DENVER — Voting opened Monday for the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" awards.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce is asking people across the state to weigh in on what they think was the best thing to come out of the manufacturing industry in 2023.

“With such a dynamic set of finalists in this year’s program, competition is high for the coveted title of Coolest Thing Made in Colorado,” the president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, Loren Furman, said in a news release Monday. “We’re thrilled to give Coloradans a voice in supporting their favorite products from local businesses across the state through the People Choice vote!”

Voters can choose up to three of their favorite products from the top 10 finalists list for the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado."

The top ten include:



You can vote here once a day until voting closes on Oct. 1.

The Colorado Chamber will announce winners of both the "People’s Choice" award and the "Coolest Thing Made in Colorado" top winner on Oct. 19 at the chamber’s annual meeting luncheon.

