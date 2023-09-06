Victims trapped in burning car as Longmont officer, neighbors rush to scene

LONGMONT, Colo. — A police officer and neighbor rushed to the scene of a car crash to rescue trapped victims inside the burning vehicle, a scene that was captured on dash cam video.

The September 1 crash trapped three people inside the burning car and the video was later shared on the Longmont Public Safety Facebook page.

The video showed two people outside the vehicle attempting to rescue the trapped victims when Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill arrived on scene.

After attempting to fight the flames with a fire extinguisher, Officer Hill, the neighbor and passenger worked on the door in an attempt to free a still-trapped passenger.

Longmont Public Safety on Facebook said the three were able to eventually bend the driver’s side window frame to rescue the man, moments before the vehicle erupted into flames.

The crash victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions are not yet known.

One of the neighbors on scene, a nurse named Tammy, later emailed the Longmont Police Department to commend Officer Hill. The department, with the nurse's permission, shared her thoughts with Denver7.

"I could see that the entire cabin was engulfed with flames and realized just how close we were to watching a man die a horrible death," the nurse wrote. "As I got closer, I heard a man yelling for help and saw the police officer and a woman trying to pull him our of the driver’s side window."

She went on to describe the terrifying moments right before they were able to rescue the trapped man.

"The car door wedged open a few more inches but still wouldn’t open. I stepped in again to help as the friend stepped back but I was slipping on the engine fluid that was accumulating under our feet," said Tammy. "I stepped back and Officer Hill miraculously started pulling the window frame out and down one yank at a time, with all his might, as I encouraged him to keep going. He pulled some more on the man who was still stuck. At that point, I wasn’t sure what else we could do and I quietly I spoke, “Lord God, please help us.” At that moment, Officer Hill pulled the man loose and out of the car and laid him on the ground."

Victims trapped in burning car as Longmont officer, neighbors rush to rescue

She said they pulled the victim from the burning car and moved him even further away as the flames continued to spread.

"I looked at Officer Hill and told him with all seriousness, “You are a hero. Thank God you were here.” He never gave up while trying again and again to pull the man from the car," said Tammy.

Officer Hill did not want to be interviewed, but provided the following statement to Denver7.

“I appreciate the recognition, but that's not why we do this job. We do it because it's a calling, and we are public servants. We do our best to physically and mentally prepare for a call like this, which may only come once in a career," said Officer Hill. "I am thankful for the opportunity to help someone in need, and I couldn't have succeeded without the help I received from the other occupants and citizens who came to help. It was a team effort. Most importantly, I praise God for putting me there at the right time and giving all of us the strength and determination to accomplish what we needed and prevent a horrible tragedy. I wish a full and speedy recovery to everyone involved.”

The crash victims have not been identified, Longmont police said alcohol was suspected in the crash.