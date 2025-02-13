Vibrant hearts line Colfax Avenue, welcoming new visitors to check out the area

DENVER — Colfax Avenue is upping the vibrancy this Valentine's Day with 75 hearts installed along the corridor.

Each heart, according to organizers, was purchased by someone in the public and features personalized messages for their friends or family.

It's a very colorful reminder of love.

Alyssa Vogel bought one for her boyfriend John Rehnstrom. He owns DVSN West at the intersection of Colfax and Vine. Now right outside, a heart hangs from a lamppost welcoming more customers to his shoe store.

Two contests are taking place to encourage engagement from the community.

The first is a photo contest where people can take a picture of their heart, or their favorite one along Colfax Avenue. One person will win a $50 gift card to a Colfax Avenue business of their choice.

The second one is a "best heart message contest." Whether they bought a heart or not, people can pick the most creative message and submit a picture of it. Organizers said they can nominate the create of the message to win a $50 gift card to spend on Colfax Avenue.

All photos can be sent to denon@colfaxave.com, or post photos on social media and tag Colfax Avenue and use the hashtag #ColfaxLove.

Entries are accepted until Friday, Feb. 28.