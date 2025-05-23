Veterans Plaza in Fort Collins hosts Memorial Day ceremony and a traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As the Memorial Day weekend unfolds, Veterans Plaza in Fort Collins stands as a somber, yet celebratory space that pays tribute to the sacrifices made by military service members throughout American history.

Established in 2011 after the City of Fort Collins donated 3.5 acres of land, the park serves as an honorarium and a reminder of the ongoing commitments of veterans. Gary Ricker, president of Veterans Plaza, wants to show military personnel how much they mean to the community.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The amphitheater at Veterans Plaza, which was established in 2011 in Fort Collins.

“We want to show our gratitude for veterans and what they’ve done for the country,” Ricker said. “We honor them. That’s what it’s all about."

The park features a touchscreen which lists veterans who has been nominated into the park. There’s no charge to have any U.S. military veteran, from any state, added to the list at the plaza.

This weekend, Veterans Plaza will be home to a temporary memorial. American Veteran’s Traveling Tributeis a mobile, 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

On Thursday, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 3-6, escorted the tribute from Berthoud to the park in Fort Collins. After, many of them stayed to help assemble it.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Volunteers assemble the traveling memorial. An 80% scale replica of Washington D.C.'s Vietnam Veterans Memorial

“I think it's great for any community to pull together and recognize their community members that have served in the military, whether it's those they've lost or those that are still serving, or veterans,” Colorado State Rep. Ryan Armagost, who helped put the memorial together.

“I had the opportunity to serve in the military for 22 years, and I came home,” Armagost continued. “I know people that did not. Having the opportunity to honor them and recognize them and remember them in any capacity during Memorial Day, is just giving them the memory and the honor that they deserve.”

The traveling memorial will be at Veterans Plaza through Memorial Day.

Veterans Plaza in Fort Collins hosts Memorial Day tributes

Veterans Plaza will host its largest event of the year throughout Memorial Day. The main ceremony takes place at noon on May 25. The event includes the traveling memorial wall, historical flag displays, military flyovers, a 21 gun salute, and a keynote speech delivered by retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Art Dillon.