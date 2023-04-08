Watch Now
Vehicle located in Lakewood hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist

Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 08, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood located a vehicle Saturday they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist Friday night. The victim’s condition is not known.

The crash happened on southbound Wadsworth Boulevard near the 6th Avenue freeway.

Police said a driver in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser struck the bicyclist and then took off eastbound on 6th Avenue.

A Medina Alert was issued for the Toyota but was deactivated Saturday morning after authorities located the vehicle.

It’s unclear where the vehicle was found and if a suspect was apprehended.

