Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Lakewood

lakewood police.png
Denver7
lakewood police.png
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 12:40:45-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was arrested in Denver following a hit-and-crash that killed a bicyclist Friday night in Lakewood.

Steven Bielas, 30, was arrested by Denver officers shortly after the crash and notified the Lakewood Police Department that the suspect and vehicle were located.

According to police, the victim, an adult male, was riding a motorized bicycle in the southbound lanes of traffic on Wadsworth Boulevard, just north of 6th Avenue, when he was struck and killed by a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

After the crash, the driver of the Toyota took off eastbound on 6th Avenue, according to police. A Medina Alert was issued but was deactivated Saturday morning after authorities located the vehicle and suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Bielas was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charges of failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Police said they are attempting to determine the fault as well as if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.