Vandals deface César Chávez Park in Denver following explosive abuse accusations

DENVER — Vandals defaced Denver’s César Chávez Park in the Berkeley neighborhood overnight Wednesday after explosive accusations of sexual abuse against the renowned labor rights advocate surfaced.

A mural of the revered labor leader's name, located on Tennyson Street and W. 41st Avenue, was spray-painted over, with the words “support women” written above.

Plywood covered a statue of Chávez nearby, possibly placed there by the city to protect the monument, though this has not been confirmed.

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In addition, hand-written signs were taped to the now-covered statue, declaring the park “Dolores Huerta Park.”

On Wednesday, labor rights activist Dolores Huerta publicly revealed that she was among the women and girls who say they were sexually abused by Chávez.

Following Huerta's revelations, organizers of Denver's César Chávez Day March and Celebration quickly canceled the event, stating on Facebook that the group “unequivocally supports the abused women and children and their survivors."

The stunning allegations against Chávez, who died more than three decades ago, immediately prompted calls to rename the park; however, Denver officials have remained silent on the matter.

César Chávez Park sits on the former Alcott School site, which was destroyed in a 1976 fire. The three-acre park was dedicated in 2005 to honor the civil rights leader.