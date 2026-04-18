US Women's National Team friendly brings soccer fans from across the country, excitement to Denver metro

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The U.S. Women’s National Team is playing in Commerce City for the second consecutive year, drawing soccer fans from across the country and bringing excitement to the Denver metro area.

Sophia Wilson, a forward for the national team who grew up in Windsor, Colo., said playing in front of friends and family on this stage is an unforgettable experience. She is also thrilled to see Denver land a women's professional soccer team.

"I think this city has always been a women's sports city," Wilson said. "I think they've just needed a team to come support, and now they have one, I hope that you know that amount of people keep showing up throughout the whole season, and it's just,it's great for women's soccer all over."

⚽️ WATCH: Denver7's Tyler Melito reports from Dick's Sporting Goods Park ahead of the match

Denver7's Tyler Melito reports from Dick's Sporting Goods Park ahead of USWNT v. Japan match

Local businesses tell Denver7 they welcome all soccer to Dick's Sporting Goods Park, whether it is Team USA, the Rapids or youth soccer.

Despite the cold, Dustin Chiappetta, founder of Carmella’s, said the match is a chance to connect with the community, especially with Friday's freeze.

"That's the time that you really get to be a part of the community, in a spot where everybody wants to go to because it is a little bit colder, it's just a little bit easier to come in or get the free delivery, whatever that might be, right?" Chiappetta said.

The power of the team carries a lot of weight for fans, who traveled from places like New Jersey and El Paso, Texas, to see the best female soccer players in the U.S.

"It's just like fun to, like, get out of school once in a while and just like, go watch your favorite soccer team," New Jersey native Avery Hearn said.

Another fan who flew in from out of town said the event also represented quality time with family.

"It's an opportunity for us to have, like, a special time with my daughter and to celebrate soccer," Dan Vaughn, whose family flew from El Paso, said.

One fan who spoke with Denver7 follows the team around the world from Australia to France — and plans to go to Brazil next year.

"I love what [the USWNT] stand[s] for and how they fight for women and equality in sports and pay," Roxanne Converse-Whitling, a fan from the Nebraska said. "I love all the things it represents and all the things that it does for young girls."

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