US Postal Service looking to hire thousands in Colorado ahead of holiday season

DENVER — It may be mid-August but Colorado post offices are getting ready for what is expected to be a busy holiday season.

The US Postal Service is currently hiring more than 1,000 employees to work at processing facilities and Post Offices along the Front Range.

The wages range from $18.22 to $22.13 per hour depending on the position. Benefits include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance and growth opportunities.

Saturday, USPS held a big job fair in Denver. They saw over 200 potential employees who attended and applied for jobs.

Among them was Carley Madsen, who said she heard about the job fair on the news.

"I was like, 'I gotta jump on that.' I love meeting people in person and making connections, and I think that's the best way to get a job," she said.

"We want them to come in. We're going to invest in them; we want them to invest in us," said Veronica Gallegos, the USPS human resources manager for Colorado and Wyoming.

Gallegos said when the pandemic hit around 35% of its staff left, and several of them were employees who were near retirement.

"We lost so many people during COVID, and post-COVID," said Gallegos. "We have a need to hire and bring our workforce back up to be able to serve the public."

Gallegos said around 2,200 employees have been hired in Colorado this year, but they still need more help.

"We're trying to make sure that every customer receives the service that they deserve, and making sure that we're getting their mail to them as expeditiously and efficiently as possible. And that's really what our goal is," she said.

If you are interested in applying for a job with USPS, click here.