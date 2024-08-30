US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closed in both directions due to tractor-trailer crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — An 11-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is closed due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure spans from the area around the Gateway Trailhead of Clear Creek Canyon Park to State Highway 119. The initial call reporting the crash came in at 12:58 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said a commercial motor vehicle crashed and a large tow truck is on the way to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital, CSP said.

CSP said they do not yet have an ETA for reopening the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.