US 40 over Berthoud Pass closed due to avalanche concerns

All lanes of US 40 over Berthoud Pass closed Wednesday morning due to warming temperatures and hazardous avalanche conditions along the roadway.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, both westbound and eastbound lanes of US 40 over Berthoud Pass closed due to safety concerns between the Henderson Mine Road and Mary Jane Ski Area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Warming temperatures in the afternoon is loosening snow along the pass, increasing the likelihood for small avalanches or bank slides to fall on the road.

CDOT said its goal is to keep Berthoud Pass open to traffic as long as possible, but only if it is safe to do so.

The current closure will likely continue through the afternoon. CDOT said it will lift once temperatures begin cooling again, later in the day.

Earlier this week, two small avalanches rushed onto the road. Both required a temporary closure. Nobody was injured and the slides did not hit any vehicles.

To learn about updated road conditions, check COTrip.org or call 511.

In mid-March, a pair of best friends captured a close call with an avalanche on the pass as they made their way to Winter Park.

