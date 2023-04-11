Berthoud Pass closed due to avalanche covering all lanes

An avalanche ran across both lanes of US 40 on Berthoud Pass on Tuesday, covering parts of the road in eight feet of snow.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with Colorado State Patrol said the first call about the avalanche came in at 1:33 p.m.

Officials said the avalanche is about eight feet deep and 100 yards long. It broke shortly after the second switchback going up Berthoud Pass from Winter Park.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle may be trapped in the snow, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The pass is now closed between Henderson Mine Road on the south up to the Winter Park area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said "due to the size of the slide and amount of snow, this is likely to be a long-term closure."

CDOT recommends taking US 40 west to Highway 9 and then south to I-70 as an alternate.