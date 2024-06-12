US 285 reopens near Conifer following 14-hour closure due to deadly crash

CONIFER, Colo. — Highway 285 reopened to travelers near Conifer early Wednesday following a 14-hour closure after a semi-truck dumped its load onto five vehicles, killing one person.

The highway was closed between County Road 285E and Mile Point 232 shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, after Colorado State Troopers were called out for a report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 285 at milepost 232, south of Conifer, at around 5 p.m.

A CSP official said a semi-truck was headed southbound when it traveled off the edge of the highway, rolled onto its side and dumped its load of pipe and angle iron on top of five other vehicles.

One person inside one of the vehicles struck by the load was pronounced dead at the scene, the trooper said.

Drivers were told to use South Elk Creek Rd. to South Foxton Rd. as a detour, but the latter was partially shut down early Wednesday morning due to a separate crash involving a semi, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Per @csp_golden, Hwy 285 still closed from fatal crash yesterday. . Secondary non-injury semi accident on Foxton early this morning, down to one lane. Large semis should not use Foxton detour due to narrow roads and sharp curves. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/q5nYljQGG8 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 12, 2024

Just before 7:30 a.m., CSP officials in Golden said crews were still picking up spilled load, but were expected to have the road back open between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said the highway was back open by 7:45 a.m.

Foxton Rd., the road that was used as detour to the main crash, also reopened shortly after US 285. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a semi-truck lost its load of lumber in that crash. No one was injured.

