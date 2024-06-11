US 285 closed in both directions near Aspen Park due to deadly crash

ASPEN PARK, Colo. — US 285 is closed in both directions near Aspen Park due to a deadly crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CSP said a semi-truck rolled over and shut down a section of the roadway.

One person died in the crash, according to CSP. The agency did not say if the victim was the semi-truck driver.

Traffic Alert ⚠️



US 285 MP 232, fatal crash



A rolled over semi has the road closed in this location.



Unknown time to open the road.



Please give @ColoradoDOT and @jeffcosheriffco room and safe space to investigate the scene. — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 11, 2024

The roadway is closed between County Road 285E, roughly five miles south of Aspen Park, and Mile Point 232, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said travelers should expect delays. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.