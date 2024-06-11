Watch Now
US 285 closed in both directions near Aspen Park due to deadly crash

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 11, 2024

ASPEN PARK, Colo. — US 285 is closed in both directions near Aspen Park due to a deadly crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CSP said a semi-truck rolled over and shut down a section of the roadway.

One person died in the crash, according to CSP. The agency did not say if the victim was the semi-truck driver.

The roadway is closed between County Road 285E, roughly five miles south of Aspen Park, and Mile Point 232, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said travelers should expect delays. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

