Denver students celebrate thrilling comeback to claim 11th Men’s Hockey Championship

DENVER - The University of Denver Men's Hockey team secured its 11th NCAA National Championship after a major comeback win over Wisconsin.

Students waited more than 40 minutes of game time for the Pioneers to get on the board. After falling behind early, Denver scored midway through the third period, sparking a celebration that never stopped. The momentum carried the team to another national title.

In the video player below, Denver7's Tyler Melito explains why right now is a great time to be a sports fan in Denver.

University of Denver students celebrate comeback national hockey victory

Proud may be an understatement for how University of Denver students feel about the men's hockey team. Fans packed into the Pioneer, with some arriving as early as 10:00 a.m. Saturday to secure their spot.

"I got here about 10 o'clock as well," said DU Senior Nick Savage. "I was the fifth person in here today."

"I got here around 12, I had to wait two hours," shared Junior Harry Galiardo. "There's no place I'd rather be. Everyone comes together here. It's the best feeling."

Before the game, students reminisced about the last time the Pioneers won the championship in 2024.

College Sports Denver beats Wisconsin 2-1 for its 11th national title, 3rd in 5 years The Associated Press

"I'm a tour guide at school, so I talk about the camaraderie around doing our hockey games, and my favorite thing to say is how when we won the championship two years ago, it was the most exciting thing I've ever done in my life," shared Senior Capen Ades.

Despite the crowds, students were thrilled to watch the game together.

"It is packed out, for sure, but everyone here is just so happy,so excited to see DU hockey play a game," said Junior Zac Bly

Griffin Young saw the Pioneers win the national championship in person in 2024, and he made sure not to miss the campus celebration this time around.

"What I heard from my peers was being here in person on campus was the best experience these guys had as a college student," Young explained. "I wanted that experience, and I'm getting that experience."

And just because DU doesn't dominate the headlines in sports like football or basketball, doesn't make it any less of a sports school, students say.

"I think that DU sometimes doesn't seem like the most crazy social school, but we are bigger than any SEC school, any other school in the world when it comes to hockey," Savage detailed. "This bar is just one example of that."

While the athletes are now campus celebrities and will go down in history,

"I think we had a great season, and I'm proud of my friends," said Senior Andrew French. "I know people that I know that are on the team."

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