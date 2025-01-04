University of Denver dean remembers meeting former President Jimmy Carter

DENVER — While former President Jimmy Carter continues to lie in repose for mourners in Georgia, a University of Denver dean remembers the moments he met the 39th president.

Fritz Mayer, dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at DU, spoke with Denver7 on Saturday about the moments he spent with Carter and how they will have a lasting impact on him.

“I met him when I was a high school student in Georgia. A number of us had been to a government study program where we went to Washington to learn about government, and we thought that there should be a state program as well,” Mayer said.

Mayer says he first met Carter when he was the governor of Georgia, and young Mayer was a high school student advocating for a program to teach students about state government.

“I was designated as the as the spokesperson for the group. I think I was somewhat tongue-tied at that point, but it was remarkable in that he, you know, listened to us, a very curious man." Mayer said. "He really asked questions. He listened to us. He was very there was no sense of him being bothered by the time he was wasting with us.”

Mayer said President Carter connected with the people, a sentiment shared by many.

“I had the wonderful experience many years later, Georgia Tech's 100th anniversary. He was the keynote speaker. My father had organized the proceedings and tragically died a couple of weeks before it happened. So the whole proceedings were dedicated to my father, which was marvelous,” Mayer said.

Mayer said Carter sat with his family during the event.

“He'll be remembered in mixed terms, in terms of his presidency, but certainly his post-presidency. I think he'll be remembered as an exemplar of what a good life is,” Mayer said.