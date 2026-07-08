DENVER — Jameson Albar and his family, and three other families, boarded a United 767 on Tuesday — but the view out the window was a chair in a hallway.

The plane sits inside the United Airlines Training Center in Denver, and it was the setting for a Make-a-Wish experience that brought together kids and a pilot who have a lot in common.

United Airlines hosted four Make-A-Wish Colorado children and their families Tuesday, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the aviation industry.

Mike Castellucci

Jameson has been through three open-heart surgeries.

"He's been so strong," his father, Christopher Albar, said.

The trip gave the family a few hours away from hospitals.

"He's been through so much so young," Christopher said.

The day was anything but non-stop — flying through simulators and aviation history — and it was led by United pilot Kai Rackley, who was wearing his United Airlines uniform for the first time.

"Hopefully they feel I'm approachable and they can talk to me," Rackley said.

It has been a long road to the sky for Rackley.

"Lots of adversity, you know, being adopted from China but then also being faced with childhood cancer is kind of unthinkable," Rackley said.

Mike Castellucci

Besides starting in an orphanage in China and then being adopted by a Colorado family, Rackley spent a lot of time at Children's Hospital Colorado — on the 7th floor.

"They did a fantastic job," Rackley said.

Rackley was a Make-a-Wish kid himself.

"I'm excited to meet them, and I hope they're excited to meet me," Rackley said.

The four Make-a-Wish families spent the entire morning behind the scenes at the United Flight Training Center.

Jameson took notice of the pilot's story.

"I admire him," Jameson said.

► Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the player below:

United pilot who once had a Make-a-Wish of his own helps grant one for sick children

Christopher said Rackley's journey gave him hope for his son.

"To see Kai's story and know that there's so much hope that he'll be able to overcome it and fulfill any dream he wants is amazing," Christopher said.

And Jameson already knows what his future holds.

"I want a plane big enough to take lots of people wherever their destination is," Jameson said.

Tuesday's event was part of United's expanded 40-year partnership with Make-A-Wish.

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