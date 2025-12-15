UNC football player and cancer survivor attends Heisman Trophy ceremony

DENVER — University of Northern Colorado football player and cancer survivor Myles McClarity attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, invited by ESPN's Holly Rowe and her nonprofit, the Joy+US Foundation.

McClarity was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 16 while playing football as a high school junior at Fountain Fort-Carson. With ambitions to play college football, he said the diagnosis transformed his path.

Myles McClarity Myles McClarity was diagnosed with leukemia as a junior in high school, which put his college football dreams on hold for years.

Many of his college football offers disappeared, but the University of Northern Colorado remained committed to him.

"Once I first got diagnosed, I was really doubting if football was really going to be in the cards at all," McClarity said.

Joy+Us Foundation Myles McClarity attends the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night thanks to a special invitation from ESPN's Holly Rowe and her nonprofit, the Joy+Us Foundation.

While his path has not looked like he imagined, McClarity said he continues to believe, even in the darkest of times.

In May, McClarity rang the bell at Children's Hospital Colorado, officially declaring him cancer-free. Later that year, his recovery led to an unexpected opportunity—attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City with ESPN's Holly Rowe, through her nonprofit, the Joy+Us Foundation.

Joy+Us Foundation UNC football player and cancer survivor Myles McClarity (left) attends the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night in New York City.

Rowe, a cancer survivor, founded the organization to bring joy to others facing similar challenges. Before the ceremony, Denver7 spoke with McClarity about the experience.

"I always watch the Heisman ceremony... But you never, never think that you're going to be in the room," he said.

During the event, McClarity met all four Heisman Trophy finalists and several NFL legends, including Tim Tebow. He said he views the experience as proof there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

"All this came from something that's so terrible and something that you would never want to go through. But you can always make something out of nothing," McClarity said.

Now playing football for UNC, McClarity remains focused on his future goals: in the next four years, he aims to use all his eligibility, become a starting player, reach All-American status, and graduate with a degree in Sports and Exercise Science.

"I'm just blessed to be standing and to be doing the things that I'm doing right now," he said.