UCHealth Spanish language interpreter teams up with nonprofits to empower Hispanic cancer patients

AURORA, Colo — About 50 cancer patients in the Denver area got free wigs and their makeup done just in time for Mother’s Day, part of UCHealth’s continued effort to expand its Hispanic outreach.

“I noticed that a lot of my patients were struggling with depression and loneliness. One of the common things was loneliness,” said Ana Fauvet, a Spanish language interpreter at UCHealth.

After seeing that need, she partnered with the nonprofit Angeles Sin Fronteras to give these ladies some hope and joy.

Though many of the ladies at the event were UCHealth patients, it was open to everyone in the community.

It was a team effort, with multiple agencies and organizations pitching in by donating goodie bags filled with makeup as well as offering support and resources for the patients.

“You can sense the need to help beyond what we are paid to do. Every one of us has wanted to go above and beyond and do more because we care about our community,” Fauvet said.

Anasé Rivera is one of the patients Fauvet works with.

She tells Denver7 her prognosis isn't great -- so finding a community of women who are also going through the same journey is a godsend.

Rivera got emotional as she waited to pick out her wig.

“I feel happy because I’m going to look different. I know I’ll look pretty and I’ll always be pretty,” she said.

The women got their pick from a multitude of wigs of all lengths and colors, working with volunteer stylists who helped them get fitted in front of the group. Everyone clapped when each woman found a wig they loved.

“You see people in need all the time, and you try to do your part. But when you really get to the people that want to help together, it's overwhelmingly beautiful,” said Fauvet. "I think that is a testament to the people of Colorado, to show how much love there is in our hearts and how much support and how much we all feel for everybody around us. It's beautiful."