U.S. Transportation Secretary announces funding for Colorado infrastructure improvements

DENVER – On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared how federal funding for infrastructure improvements will benefit Colorado.

Secretary Buttigieg announced nearly $20 million in funding for Denver International Airport, with $15 million going toward improving DIA’s baggage system.

“This has been a complex multi-year project, most people will never see it but it will definitely effect how convenient your trip is through DIA if your checking baggage,” Buttigieg said.

DIA has been relying on a more than 25-year-old conveyor belt-based baggage system with airport crews reporting it’s hard to prevent breakdowns.

Back in March, a system issue kept 2,000 bags from reaching their flights.

“We’re going to continue engaging to make sure that we’re supporting the physical improvements that Denver needs,” Buttigieg said, who added that the federal government will also invest in improving freight and passenger rail service.

“Even if you don't think about freight every day, it affects the price you pay in the store, and part of how we've been able to get inflation back down has been improving our supply chains,” Buttigieg said.

Colorado leaders announced $66 million will go toward reviving the elusive Denver-to-Boulder passenger rail project.

Finally, Buttigieg said the federal government will invest $47 million to improve US-287 and part of that money will go toward installing animal crossings.

“These improvements along 287 are going to save lives, and I don’t just mean the lives of wildlife. But part of why we’re doing this is because wildlife vehicle collisions endanger American lives and they cause an enormous amount of property damage every single year, so by improving things like fence line, adding crossings…over several miles of 287, it’s going to make it a safer place to drive,” Buttigieg said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, wildlife collisions account for 33% of crashes along US-287.

Denver7 has previously reported on state efforts to reduce wildlife collisions, including a new underpass constructed as part of the I-25 South Gap Project in Douglas County.



