Baggage system breakdown causes delays at Denver International Airport Sunday

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 07, 2024
DENVER — Denver International Airport’s baggage handling system suffered a breakdown Sunday, causing airline delays and headaches for travelers.

Officials with DIA tweeted that a mechanical issue with the baggage system brought the operation to a screeching halt early Sunday morning.

However, the issue has been resolved but it will take time to “get the backlogged bags through the system and onto their respective planes,” DIA said in a statement.

A woman told Denver7 that there was a six-hour wait to check bags at Southwest Airlines with lines wrapping around the terminal Sunday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon, DIA is reporting more than 700 delays and 94 cancelations, according to flightaware.com.

