U.S. Marshals, FBI offer $10,000 reward for information about escaped Bent County inmate

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an escaped Bent County inmate.

Mark Fox, 46, was one of four inmates who escaped the Bent County Jail on July 25.

Bent County Sheriff Jake Six told our sister-station in Colorado Springs, News5, that the inmates pushed through the sheet rock ceiling in their cell, which used to serve as a kitchen. From there, the inmates escaped through the roof of an adjoining bathroom.

According to the sheriff, the jail does a head count of inmates via a video survey by camera. The inmates allegedly bundled blankets on their beds to make it look like they were still in their cells.

Fox was recently sentenced to two consecutive 32-year prison terms for assault and fraud, according to the U.S. Marshals. He has gang connections in Denver and throughout southeast Colorado.

Fox is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his abdomen and chest.

Fox has several aliases, including Figgity, Anthony Spillman, Floko Fox, Loco Fox and Michael Fox, the U.S. Marshals said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Fox's whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted online.

The other three inmates were located. One of the escaped inmates, Benjamin Valdez, was found dead in Pueblo due to a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.