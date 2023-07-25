One inmate on the loose after escaping from Bent County Jail, another found dead

BENT COUNTY — According to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, law enforcement is currently searching for Mark Desmond Fox— one of four inmates who escaped the Bent County Jail. The other three inmates that escaped have been accounted for.

The sheriff's office says Fox has changed clothing since the escape was announced at 12:02 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Bent County Sheriff's Office says that Benjamin Valdez was found dead in Pueblo after a possible drug overdose.

Fox is described as being 6' 04" tall and weighing 200 lbs. Valdez was described as being 6' 00" tall and weighing 230 lbs.

Bent County residents are being asked to keep their doors and vehicles locked.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office has not provided any information surrounding the circumstances of these inmates' escape, or when the escape occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more.

