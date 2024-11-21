U.S. Marshals arrest wanted Glenwood Springs fugitive in Virginia

DENVER — The U.S. Marshals Service worked with the Glenwood Springs Police Department to arrest a wanted fugitive Wednesday for crimes he's accused of in Garfield County, Colorado.

Connor Dodgen, 31, faces multiple felony charges related to sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. On Aug. 27, the Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Dodgen.

By Nov. 13, law enforcement assumed Dodgen had fled the area. The two agencies asked the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (CVOTF) in Grand Junction for help taking Dodgen into custody.

Task force officers found Dodgen's suspected new address near Richmond, Virginia. They sent it to their counterparts in the Eastern District of Virginia where deputy U.S. Marshals and Powhatan County Sheriff's Office deputies found and arrested Dodgen Wednesday.