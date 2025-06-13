Watch Now
U.S. Geological Survey registers 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning

Denver7 looked into reports from viewers via email and phone about feeling shaking and loud booms in parts of Thornton and Erie
The U.S. Geological Survey registered a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning.
U.S. Geological Survey registers 2.9 magnitude earthquake in Colorado Friday
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning.

Denver7 got calls and emails from viewers saying they felt their homes shaking and even loud booms in parts of Thornton and Erie.

The USGS said the reported earthquake happened around 6:18 a.m. 145 people told the USGS they felt its ripple effects, as of 7:29 a.m. The USGS said the intensity varied from weak north of Firestone to moderate near Sherwood.

Anyone who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS here.

There are five faults in Colorado, according to the Colorado Geological Survey, and three of those faults have generated earthquakes of 7.0 magnitude or greater.

