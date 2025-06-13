U.S. Geological Survey registers 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Dacono, Colorado Friday morning.

Denver7 got calls and emails from viewers saying they felt their homes shaking and even loud booms in parts of Thornton and Erie.

The USGS said the reported earthquake happened around 6:18 a.m. 145 people told the USGS they felt its ripple effects, as of 7:29 a.m. The USGS said the intensity varied from weak north of Firestone to moderate near Sherwood.

BREAKING NEWS: We are getting reports of a 2.9 magnitude earthquake three miles southwest of Dacono. I’m heading to Dacono right now with my photog. @DenverChannel — Wanya Reese (@WanyaRDenver7) June 13, 2025

Anyone who felt the earthquake can report it to the USGS here.

There are five faults in Colorado, according to the Colorado Geological Survey, and three of those faults have generated earthquakes of 7.0 magnitude or greater.