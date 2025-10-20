Two women struck, killed in crosswalk near E. Smoky Hill Road: Arapahoe sheriff

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Two pedestrians walking in a crosswalk were struck and killed Sunday evening in a crash involving a vehicle on East Smoky Hill Road in Arapahoe County, according to law enforcement.

Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 the crash was reported around 10 p.m. and deputies later found two women “had been struck by a vehicle that was going westbound on Smoky Hill.”

Google Maps

Bartmann said the women were at the intersection of S. Waco Street and in a crosswalk when they were struck by the driver, who remained on the scene “and is cooperating with the investigation."

Datawrapper, Denver7

One victim died at the scene and the other later died at a hospital.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said its traffic safety division is investigating the crash and this story will be updated with further information.