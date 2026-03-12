Two students arrested for alleged false reports of active shooter, explosives after Adams City HS incident

Two students have been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an active shooter and a bomb threat at Adams City High School on Wednesday afternoon, Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday evening.

“For many, calls of this nature are their worst nightmare. Whether a first responder, a parent, a teacher or a student— most will never forget this day,” CCPD Chief Darrel Guadnola said in the release. “The notion that this call may have been part of a prank is highly disturbing and pulled valuable law enforcement resources away from real emergencies in the Denver metro.”

The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, and hundreds of police officers flooded the building in response to a call about a bomb threat and an active shooter at the school. Police went from room to room to clear the school "believing there may be an active shooter still at large and multiple victims," the release said. They did not find any credible threat or anyone who was injured.

As they worked to clear the building, police saw what looked like a trail of blood throughout the school, and later found "two students who were covered in what looked like fake blood — the same substance officers had encountered in parts of the building," according to the release.

Denver7

The two students were arrested. In addition to the felony charges for false reports of explosives and an active shooter, the students also face a misdemeanor charge for interference with staff or faculty at an educational facility, the release said.

READ MORE ABOUT THE INCIDENT HERE.