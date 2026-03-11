Adams City High School on lockdown while Commerce City police investigate 'incident'

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department has responded to Adams City High School for an "incident," the department said Wednesday afternoon.

Very few details are available as of publishing time, but the police department said there is a "large police presence" at the school, which is located at 7200 Quebec Parkway.

Commerce City Police Department

The school is locked down.

In a 1:30 p.m. update, the police department wrote: "We originally responded to the schedule for for a bomb threat." As of now, Denver7 believes the department meant to write that officers are responding to the school for a bomb threat.

As of 1:40 p.m., the police department said officers from across the Denver metro area are "working to clear the school."

Adams County School District 14 said Lester Arnold High School is also on lockdown due to law enforcement at Adams City High School.

"We will release more information when we can but please stay away from school property right now," the police department posted online.

No other information is available as of 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.